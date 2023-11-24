The Pacific Tigers (2-3) face the Le Moyne Dolphins (2-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Pacific vs. Le Moyne Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Pacific Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have made.

Pacific has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 333rd.

The Tigers average 66.2 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 78.2 the Dolphins allow.

Le Moyne Stats Insights

The Dolphins have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

The Dolphins are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 354th.

The Dolphins put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (73.7) than the Tigers give up to opponents (76.0).

Pacific Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Pacific was worse at home last year, averaging 75.2 points per game, compared to 76.9 per game in away games.

The Tigers gave up 76.4 points per game last year at home, which was 3.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.6).

Pacific drained 9.0 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 39.3% in home games and 39.0% in road games.

Le Moyne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Pacific Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 @ Nevada L 88-39 Lawlor Events Center 11/18/2023 Lamar W 77-76 Alex G. Spanos Center 11/20/2023 North Dakota L 73-71 Alex G. Spanos Center 11/24/2023 Le Moyne - Alex G. Spanos Center 11/26/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Alex G. Spanos Center 11/29/2023 CSU Northridge - Alex G. Spanos Center

Le Moyne Upcoming Schedule