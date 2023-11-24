Friday's game between the Pacific Tigers (2-3) and the Le Moyne Dolphins (2-4) at Alex G. Spanos Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-68 and heavily favors Pacific to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no line set.

Pacific vs. Le Moyne Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Pacific vs. Le Moyne Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacific 79, Le Moyne 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacific vs. Le Moyne

Computer Predicted Spread: Pacific (-10.9)

Pacific (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.1

Pacific has a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Le Moyne, who is 4-1-0 ATS. The Tigers are 2-3-0 and the Dolphins are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers average 66.2 points per game (311th in college basketball) while giving up 76.0 per contest (280th in college basketball). They have a -49 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

Pacific loses the rebound battle by 7.8 boards on average. it collects 28.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 334th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.8 per contest.

Pacific hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 29.4% rate (282nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.0 per game its opponents make at a 25.3% rate.

The Tigers rank 334th in college basketball by averaging 82.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 287th in college basketball, allowing 94.8 points per 100 possessions.

Pacific loses the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 14.6 (322nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

Le Moyne Performance Insights

The Dolphins' -27 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.7 points per game (212th in college basketball) while giving up 78.2 per contest (313th in college basketball).

Le Moyne loses the rebound battle by 12.4 boards on average. It collects 26.8 rebounds per game, 346th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 39.2.

Le Moyne connects on 10.0 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.0 on average.

Le Moyne has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (34th in college basketball), 6.5 fewer than the 15.7 it forces (39th in college basketball).

