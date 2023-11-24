Pacific vs. Le Moyne November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (2-3) play the Le Moyne Dolphins (1-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pacific vs. Le Moyne Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Pacific Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacific Players to Watch
- Donovan Williams: 12.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moe Odum: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Judson Martindale: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Beard: 5.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Le Moyne Players to Watch
- Williams: 12.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Odum: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Martindale: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Denson: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Beard: 5.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacific vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison
|Pacific Rank
|Pacific AVG
|Le Moyne AVG
|Le Moyne Rank
|313th
|66.2
|Points Scored
|72.4
|233rd
|277th
|76.0
|Points Allowed
|79.8
|323rd
|333rd
|28.0
|Rebounds
|26.8
|346th
|356th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|327th
|248th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|9.8
|36th
|50th
|17.2
|Assists
|16.0
|75th
|317th
|14.6
|Turnovers
|8.6
|33rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.