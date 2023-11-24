The Pacific Tigers (2-3) play the Le Moyne Dolphins (1-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Pacific vs. Le Moyne Game Information

Pacific Players to Watch

Donovan Williams: 12.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Moe Odum: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Judson Martindale: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Beard: 5.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Le Moyne Players to Watch

Pacific vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG Le Moyne AVG Le Moyne Rank 313th 66.2 Points Scored 72.4 233rd 277th 76.0 Points Allowed 79.8 323rd 333rd 28.0 Rebounds 26.8 346th 356th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 6.4 327th 248th 6.4 3pt Made 9.8 36th 50th 17.2 Assists 16.0 75th 317th 14.6 Turnovers 8.6 33rd

