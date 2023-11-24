How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2) welcome in the Lafayette Leopards (1-3) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pennsylvania Stats Insights
- This season, the Quakers have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Leopards' opponents have made.
- Pennsylvania has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Leopards are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Quakers sit at 26th.
- The 79.8 points per game the Quakers average are 10.3 more points than the Leopards give up (69.5).
- Pennsylvania is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Lafayette Stats Insights
- The Leopards' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Quakers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Last season, Lafayette had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Leopards were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Quakers finished 195th.
- The Leopards' 62.4 points per game last year were 9.6 fewer points than the 72.0 the Quakers gave up.
- When Lafayette gave up fewer than 75.0 points last season, it went 9-18.
Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Pennsylvania scored 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Quakers surrendered 71.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 72.9.
- When playing at home, Pennsylvania averaged 0.7 more treys per game (8.5) than on the road (7.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (34.7%).
Lafayette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Lafayette scored 61.9 points per game last season, 1.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (63.0).
- At home, the Leopards allowed 63.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67.4).
- Lafayette sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (9.0) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than away (33.8%).
Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 69-61
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/13/2023
|Villanova
|W 76-72
|Palestra
|11/18/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|L 83-80
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Palestra
Lafayette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 68-50
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 76-53
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|Wilkes
|W 69-53
|Kirby Sports Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Palestra
