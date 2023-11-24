The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2) welcome in the Lafayette Leopards (1-3) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

This season, the Quakers have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Leopards' opponents have made.

Pennsylvania has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Leopards are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Quakers sit at 26th.

The 79.8 points per game the Quakers average are 10.3 more points than the Leopards give up (69.5).

Pennsylvania is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Lafayette Stats Insights

The Leopards' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Quakers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Last season, Lafayette had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Leopards were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Quakers finished 195th.

The Leopards' 62.4 points per game last year were 9.6 fewer points than the 72.0 the Quakers gave up.

When Lafayette gave up fewer than 75.0 points last season, it went 9-18.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Pennsylvania scored 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Quakers surrendered 71.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 72.9.

When playing at home, Pennsylvania averaged 0.7 more treys per game (8.5) than on the road (7.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Lafayette scored 61.9 points per game last season, 1.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (63.0).

At home, the Leopards allowed 63.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67.4).

Lafayette sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (9.0) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than away (33.8%).

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 69-61 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 11/13/2023 Villanova W 76-72 Palestra 11/18/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore L 83-80 Hytche Athletic Center 11/24/2023 Lafayette - Palestra 11/25/2023 Belmont - Palestra 11/26/2023 Monmouth - Palestra

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule