The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2) welcome in the Lafayette Leopards (1-3) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

  • This season, the Quakers have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Leopards' opponents have made.
  • Pennsylvania has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Leopards are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Quakers sit at 26th.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Quakers average are 10.3 more points than the Leopards give up (69.5).
  • Pennsylvania is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Lafayette Stats Insights

  • The Leopards' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Quakers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • Last season, Lafayette had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Leopards were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Quakers finished 195th.
  • The Leopards' 62.4 points per game last year were 9.6 fewer points than the 72.0 the Quakers gave up.
  • When Lafayette gave up fewer than 75.0 points last season, it went 9-18.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Pennsylvania scored 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Quakers surrendered 71.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 72.9.
  • When playing at home, Pennsylvania averaged 0.7 more treys per game (8.5) than on the road (7.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Lafayette scored 61.9 points per game last season, 1.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (63.0).
  • At home, the Leopards allowed 63.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67.4).
  • Lafayette sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (9.0) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than away (33.8%).

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 69-61 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/13/2023 Villanova W 76-72 Palestra
11/18/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore L 83-80 Hytche Athletic Center
11/24/2023 Lafayette - Palestra
11/25/2023 Belmont - Palestra
11/26/2023 Monmouth - Palestra

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ UCLA L 68-50 Pauley Pavilion
11/12/2023 @ Pepperdine L 76-53 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/19/2023 Wilkes W 69-53 Kirby Sports Center
11/24/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
11/25/2023 Monmouth - Palestra
11/26/2023 Belmont - Palestra

