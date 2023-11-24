Friday's contest at Palestra has the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2) squaring off against the Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at 4:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-59 victory, as our model heavily favors Pennsylvania.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 78, Lafayette 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette

Computer Predicted Spread: Pennsylvania (-18.7)

Pennsylvania (-18.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.4

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

The Quakers average 79.8 points per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per outing (145th in college basketball). They have a +57 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Pennsylvania grabs 40.0 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 27.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 12.8 boards per game.

Pennsylvania hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (7.2).

The Quakers rank 155th in college basketball by averaging 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 91st in college basketball, allowing 82.4 points per 100 possessions.

Pennsylvania has committed 4.8 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 16.0 (351st in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (253rd in college basketball).

Lafayette Performance Insights

Lafayette found it difficult to put up points last season, ranking seventh-worst in college basketball with 62.4 points per game. It did better at the other end, ranking 50th by surrendering 65.6 points per contest.

With 29.6 rebounds per game, the Leopards ranked 298th in the nation. They allowed 32.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 275th in college basketball.

Last year Lafayette ranked 29th in college basketball in assists, averaging 15.5 per game.

With 10.7 turnovers per game, the Leopards were 61st in the nation. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

The Leopards were 42nd in the country with 8.8 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 259th with a 32.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Last year Lafayette allowed 7.6 three-pointers per game (230th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.1% (205th-ranked) from downtown.

Lafayette attempted 28.5 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 51.6% of the shots it took (and 61.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 48.4% of its shots (and 38.9% of the team's buckets).

