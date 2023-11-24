The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) will meet the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette Game Information

Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pennsylvania Rank Pennsylvania AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank 95th 75.0 Points Scored 62.4 352nd 237th 72.0 Points Allowed 65.6 50th 43rd 34.4 Rebounds 29.6 298th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 62nd 14.7 Assists 15.5 29th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 10.7 61st

