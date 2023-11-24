The Lafayette Leopards (1-3) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 133.5.

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pennsylvania -12.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pennsylvania vs Lafayette Betting Records & Stats

The Quakers had 16 wins in 30 games against the spread last season.

Pennsylvania won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter last year.

The Quakers have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.2% in this contest.

Lafayette won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, the Leopards were at least a +525 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lafayette has a 16% chance of walking away with the win.

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 133.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 133.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pennsylvania 19 73.1% 75.0 137.4 72.0 137.6 143.2 Lafayette 15 46.9% 62.4 137.4 65.6 137.6 130

Additional Pennsylvania vs Lafayette Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Quakers put up were 9.4 more points than the Leopards allowed (65.6).

When Pennsylvania put up more than 65.6 points last season, it went 14-7 against the spread and 16-7 overall.

The Leopards put up an average of 62.4 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 72.0 the Quakers gave up.

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pennsylvania 16-10-0 2-1 16-10-0 Lafayette 16-15-0 3-1 17-14-0

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pennsylvania Lafayette 11-4 Home Record 5-7 6-9 Away Record 5-16 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-9-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.9 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.