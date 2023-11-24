Can we expect Peyton Krebs finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Krebs stats and insights

  • Krebs is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • In one game against the Penguins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Krebs has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Krebs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:05 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:06 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-4

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

