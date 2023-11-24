Will Peyton Krebs Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 24?
Can we expect Peyton Krebs finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Krebs stats and insights
- Krebs is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- In one game against the Penguins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Krebs has zero points on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Krebs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 5-4
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
