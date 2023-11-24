Will Pierre Engvall Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 24?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Pierre Engvall a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Engvall stats and insights
- Engvall has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play, Engvall has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Engvall recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|12:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:21
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:31
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
