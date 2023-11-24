The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) travel to face the Providence Friars (4-1) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Providence vs. Lehigh Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Providence Stats Insights

  • This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Providence shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Friars are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks sit at 176th.
  • The 74.0 points per game the Friars record are 6.2 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks allow (80.2).

Lehigh Stats Insights

  • The Mountain Hawks have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 35.0% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
  • Lehigh has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35.0% from the field.
  • The Mountain Hawks are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 142nd.
  • The Mountain Hawks score 11.2 more points per game (76.0) than the Friars give up to opponents (64.8).

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Providence averaged 82.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Friars were better in home games last season, giving up 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 in road games.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Providence fared better in home games last season, draining 7.1 threes per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lehigh scored 73.0 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Mountain Hawks conceded 7.8 fewer points per game at home (65.5) than away (73.3).
  • At home, Lehigh drained 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.3%) than on the road (36.1%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Wisconsin W 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Kansas State L 73-70 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Lehigh - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/28/2023 Wagner - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ North Carolina L 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/16/2023 SUNY-Oneonta W 90-65 Stabler Arena
11/21/2023 @ Monmouth L 88-79 OceanFirst Bank Center
11/24/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Stabler Arena
12/2/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

