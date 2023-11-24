How to Watch Providence vs. Lehigh on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) travel to face the Providence Friars (4-1) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Providence vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Providence Stats Insights
- This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Providence shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Friars are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks sit at 176th.
- The 74.0 points per game the Friars record are 6.2 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks allow (80.2).
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lehigh Stats Insights
- The Mountain Hawks have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 35.0% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
- Lehigh has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35.0% from the field.
- The Mountain Hawks are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 142nd.
- The Mountain Hawks score 11.2 more points per game (76.0) than the Friars give up to opponents (64.8).
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Providence averaged 82.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- Defensively the Friars were better in home games last season, giving up 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Providence fared better in home games last season, draining 7.1 threes per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lehigh scored 73.0 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Mountain Hawks conceded 7.8 fewer points per game at home (65.5) than away (73.3).
- At home, Lehigh drained 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.3%) than on the road (36.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Kansas State
|L 73-70
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Georgia
|W 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Lehigh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/16/2023
|SUNY-Oneonta
|W 90-65
|Stabler Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 88-79
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Stabler Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.