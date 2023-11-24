The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) travel to face the Providence Friars (4-1) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Providence vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Providence shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Friars are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks sit at 176th.

The 74.0 points per game the Friars record are 6.2 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks allow (80.2).

Lehigh Stats Insights

The Mountain Hawks have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 35.0% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Lehigh has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35.0% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 142nd.

The Mountain Hawks score 11.2 more points per game (76.0) than the Friars give up to opponents (64.8).

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Providence averaged 82.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Friars were better in home games last season, giving up 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Providence fared better in home games last season, draining 7.1 threes per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lehigh scored 73.0 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Mountain Hawks conceded 7.8 fewer points per game at home (65.5) than away (73.3).

At home, Lehigh drained 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.3%) than on the road (36.1%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Wisconsin W 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/17/2023 Kansas State L 73-70 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/24/2023 Lehigh - Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/28/2023 Wagner - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule