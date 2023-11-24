The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) will visit the Providence Friars (4-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Lehigh matchup in this article.

Providence vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Providence vs. Lehigh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs. Lehigh Betting Trends

Providence has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, none of the Friars games have gone over the point total.

Lehigh has covered three times in three games with a spread this season.

So far this year, one of the Mountain Hawks games has gone over the point total.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Providence's national championship odds (+15000) place it 58th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 61st.

The implied probability of Providence winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

