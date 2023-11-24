Providence vs. Lehigh: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) will visit the Providence Friars (4-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Lehigh matchup in this article.
Providence vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
Providence vs. Lehigh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Providence Moneyline
|Lehigh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Providence (-18.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Providence (-18.5)
|144.5
|-4000
|+1400
Providence vs. Lehigh Betting Trends
- Providence has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, none of the Friars games have gone over the point total.
- Lehigh has covered three times in three games with a spread this season.
- So far this year, one of the Mountain Hawks games has gone over the point total.
Providence Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Providence's national championship odds (+15000) place it 58th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 61st.
- The implied probability of Providence winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
