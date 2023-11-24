The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) will visit the Providence Friars (4-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Lehigh matchup in this article.

Providence vs. Lehigh Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Providence vs. Lehigh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Providence Moneyline Lehigh Moneyline
BetMGM Providence (-18.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Providence (-18.5) 144.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Providence vs. Lehigh Betting Trends

  • Providence has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, none of the Friars games have gone over the point total.
  • Lehigh has covered three times in three games with a spread this season.
  • So far this year, one of the Mountain Hawks games has gone over the point total.

Providence Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • Providence's national championship odds (+15000) place it 58th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 61st.
  • The implied probability of Providence winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

