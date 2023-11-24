Friday's game between the Providence Friars (4-1) and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) at Amica Mutual Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-68 and heavily favors Providence to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no line set.

Providence vs. Lehigh Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 80, Lehigh 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Lehigh

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-12.6)

Providence (-12.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Providence's record against the spread so far this season is 2-2-0, and Lehigh's is 3-0-0. The Friars have not gone over the point total, while Mountain Hawks games have gone over one time.

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars average 74.0 points per game (206th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (82nd in college basketball). They have a +46 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Providence grabs 36.4 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Providence connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (198th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (5.6).

The Friars average 89.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (262nd in college basketball), and allow 78.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Providence and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Friars commit 14.8 per game (323rd in college basketball) and force 13.8 (100th in college basketball action).

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks are being outscored by 4.2 points per game, with a -21 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.0 points per game (174th in college basketball), and allow 80.2 per outing (325th in college basketball).

Lehigh loses the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. It collects 33.6 rebounds per game, 184th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.6.

Lehigh makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

Lehigh and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mountain Hawks commit 13.6 per game (283rd in college basketball) and force 13.8 (100th in college basketball).

