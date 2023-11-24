The Providence Friars (1-0) will play the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 2.

Providence vs. Lehigh Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Providence Top Players (2022-23)

Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Devin Carter: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Jared Bynum: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Locke: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)

Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Providence vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Providence Rank Providence AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank 50th 77.3 Points Scored 69.8 216th 207th 71.0 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 35th 34.8 Rebounds 30.1 270th 35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 70th 14.6 Assists 12.3 237th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

