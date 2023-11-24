The Providence Friars (1-0) will play the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 2.

Providence vs. Lehigh Game Information

Providence Top Players (2022-23)

  • Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Devin Carter: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jared Bynum: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Locke: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)

  • Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Providence vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Providence Rank Providence AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank
50th 77.3 Points Scored 69.8 216th
207th 71.0 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd
35th 34.8 Rebounds 30.1 270th
35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th
266th 6.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th
70th 14.6 Assists 12.3 237th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

