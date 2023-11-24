Providence vs. Lehigh November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Providence Friars (1-0) will play the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 2.
Providence vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Providence Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Devin Carter: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Locke: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)
- Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Providence vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Providence Rank
|Providence AVG
|Lehigh AVG
|Lehigh Rank
|50th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|207th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|35th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
