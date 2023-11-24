Providence vs. Lehigh: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) are heavy underdogs (by 18.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Providence Friars (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is 144.5 for the matchup.
Providence vs. Lehigh Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Where: Providence, Rhode Island
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Providence
|-18.5
|144.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Providence vs Lehigh Betting Records & Stats
- The Friars are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Lehigh is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.
Providence vs. Lehigh Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Providence
|1
|25%
|74
|150
|64.8
|145
|146.3
|Lehigh
|2
|66.7%
|76
|150
|80.2
|145
|153.5
Additional Providence vs Lehigh Insights & Trends
- The 74 points per game the Friars score are 6.2 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks give up (80.2).
- The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 76 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 64.8 the Friars allow to opponents.
- Lehigh is 3-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when it scores more than 64.8 points.
Providence vs. Lehigh Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Providence
|2-2-0
|1-0
|0-4-0
|Lehigh
|3-0-0
|1-0
|1-2-0
Providence vs. Lehigh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Providence
|Lehigh
|15-2
|Home Record
|9-6
|6-6
|Away Record
|7-8
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|82.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
