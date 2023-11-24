The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) are heavy underdogs (by 18.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Providence Friars (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is 144.5 for the matchup.

Providence vs. Lehigh Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -18.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs Lehigh Betting Records & Stats

The Friars are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Lehigh is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.

Lehigh sports a 3-0-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-2-0 mark from Providence.

Providence vs. Lehigh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 1 25% 74 150 64.8 145 146.3 Lehigh 2 66.7% 76 150 80.2 145 153.5

Additional Providence vs Lehigh Insights & Trends

The 74 points per game the Friars score are 6.2 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks give up (80.2).

The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 76 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 64.8 the Friars allow to opponents.

Lehigh is 3-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when it scores more than 64.8 points.

Providence vs. Lehigh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 2-2-0 1-0 0-4-0 Lehigh 3-0-0 1-0 1-2-0

Providence vs. Lehigh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Lehigh 15-2 Home Record 9-6 6-6 Away Record 7-8 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

