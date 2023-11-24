Will Rasmus Andersson find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames square off against the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Andersson has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 24:40 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:35 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:08 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 28:27 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:00 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 26:13 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:13 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

