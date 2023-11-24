Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 24?
Will Rasmus Andersson find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames square off against the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Andersson stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Andersson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Andersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|24:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|26:35
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|28:27
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:00
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|26:13
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|27:13
|Home
|L 4-3
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
