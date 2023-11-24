Rasmus Andersson and the Calgary Flames will face the Dallas Stars at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Andersson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Andersson has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:06 on the ice per game.

Andersson has a goal in three of 15 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 15 games this season, Andersson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Andersson has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Andersson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Andersson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 4 10 Points 6 3 Goals 3 7 Assists 3

