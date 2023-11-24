Will Rasmus Dahlin Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 24?
On Friday at 6:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Rasmus Dahlin going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Dahlin stats and insights
- In four of 19 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- Dahlin has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.
- Dahlin averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Dahlin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|27:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|28:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|28:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|23:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|23:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|24:46
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Away
|W 5-2
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
