On Friday at 6:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Rasmus Dahlin going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • In four of 19 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • Dahlin has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.
  • Dahlin averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 28:59 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 28:07 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:44 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:37 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:46 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:39 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:49 Away W 5-2

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

