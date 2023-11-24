Rasmus Dahlin Game Preview: Sabres vs. Penguins - November 24
The Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin included, will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dahlin's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.
Rasmus Dahlin vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)
Sabres vs Penguins Game Info
|Sabres vs Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Penguins Prediction
|Sabres vs Penguins Player Props
|Sabres vs Penguins Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Sabres vs Penguins
Dahlin Season Stats Insights
- Dahlin's plus-minus this season, in 24:56 per game on the ice, is -3.
- Dahlin has a goal in four games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Dahlin has a point in 13 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- In 10 of 19 games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability that Dahlin hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Dahlin Stats vs. the Penguins
- The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|19
|Games
|4
|16
|Points
|2
|4
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|2
