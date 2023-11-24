The Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin included, will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dahlin's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sabres vs Penguins Game Info

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin's plus-minus this season, in 24:56 per game on the ice, is -3.

Dahlin has a goal in four games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dahlin has a point in 13 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In 10 of 19 games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Dahlin hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 19 Games 4 16 Points 2 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

