When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, will Ryan Johnson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

