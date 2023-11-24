For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

Nugent-Hopkins has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play, Nugent-Hopkins has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Nugent-Hopkins averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Nugent-Hopkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:04 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 20:34 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:20 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:48 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:02 Home L 4-3

Oilers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.