Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals face off on Friday at Capital One Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins in that upcoming Oilers-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in three games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in nine games this season (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in eight of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 67.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 43 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 2 14 Points 3 3 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

