For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, is Ryan Poehling a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

Poehling has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

Poehling has zero points on the power play.

Poehling's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:18 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 13:51 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:18 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:55 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 5-1 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:15 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 6-2

Flyers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

