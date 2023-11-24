Will Ryan Reaves Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 24?
Should you wager on Ryan Reaves to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Reaves stats and insights
- Reaves is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).
- Reaves has zero points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Reaves recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|4:33
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|4:32
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:33
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:06
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
