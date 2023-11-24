Should you wager on Ryan Reaves to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

  • Reaves is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).
  • Reaves has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Reaves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:32 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 6-4
11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 3-2 SO
10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 4-1
10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 OT
10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 4-1
10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:06 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

