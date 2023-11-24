Should you wager on Ryan Reaves to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reaves stats and insights

Reaves is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).

Reaves has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reaves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:32 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:06 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.