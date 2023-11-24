Should you bet on Sam Gagner to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Washington Capitals meet up on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

In one of eight games so far this season, Gagner has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gagner's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 43 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

