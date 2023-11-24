The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Scott Mayfield find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Mayfield stats and insights

Mayfield is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).

Mayfield has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Mayfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:09 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:17 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:17 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:21 Away W 3-0

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

