The Philadelphia Flyers, Sean Couturier among them, face the New York Rangers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Couturier's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sean Couturier vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Couturier has averaged 17:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Couturier has a goal in four games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Couturier has a point in 10 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

Couturier has an assist in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Couturier's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Couturier has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Couturier Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 39 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +16.

