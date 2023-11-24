Will Sean Walker Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 24?
When the Philadelphia Flyers play the New York Rangers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, will Sean Walker light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Walker stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Walker has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Walker has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Walker's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Walker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:23
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|24:03
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|22:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:34
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:33
|Home
|L 5-2
Flyers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
