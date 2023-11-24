In the upcoming tilt against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Simon Holmstrom to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

Holmstrom has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.

Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.

Holmstrom averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:17 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 14:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:53 Away W 3-0

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

