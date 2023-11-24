Will T.J. Brodie Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 24?
On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is T.J. Brodie going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Brodie stats and insights
- Brodie is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Brodie has no points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Brodie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:44
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:43
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|24:05
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|22:51
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|27:17
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:33
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
