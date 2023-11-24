The Chicago Blackhawks, including Taylor Raddysh, are in action Friday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at United Center, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Raddysh's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:12 per game on the ice, is -1.

In three of 17 games this year, Raddysh has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In four of 17 games this year, Raddysh has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In one of 17 games this season, Raddysh has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Raddysh's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Raddysh going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 58 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 17 Games 3 4 Points 1 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

