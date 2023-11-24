Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Hertl's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tomas Hertl vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus rating of -16, while averaging 20:52 on the ice per game.

Hertl has a goal in four games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hertl has a point in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 19 games this season, Hertl has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hertl has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hertl Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 67 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 19 Games 2 12 Points 2 4 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

