On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the New York Rangers. Is Travis Konecny going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Konecny stats and insights

  • Konecny has scored in eight of 19 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Konecny averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 20:13 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:39 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:14 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:26 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.