Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the New York Rangers at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Konecny's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Travis Konecny vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Konecny has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 18:17 on the ice per game.

In eight of 19 games this year, Konecny has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Konecny has a point in 10 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Konecny has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 19 games played.

The implied probability that Konecny hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Konecny has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Konecny Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 2 15 Points 0 11 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

