Travis Sanheim and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Prop bets for Sanheim are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Travis Sanheim vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim has averaged 26:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Sanheim has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 19 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Sanheim has a point in 10 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

In 10 of 19 games this year, Sanheim has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Sanheim's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 3 16 Points 1 2 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

