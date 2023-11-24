The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) will play a fellow AAC opponent, the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Tulane vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Tulane has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Green Wave are 4-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

UTSA has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Tulane & UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

