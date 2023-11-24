Tulane vs. UTSA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) will play a fellow AAC opponent, the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tulane vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|UTSA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-3)
|52.5
|-155
|+130
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-3)
|51.5
|-154
|+128
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Memphis vs Temple
Tulane vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Tulane has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Green Wave are 4-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- UTSA has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Tulane & UTSA 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.