On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Ty Emberson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Emberson stats and insights

  • Emberson is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
  • Emberson has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 67 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Emberson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:53 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

