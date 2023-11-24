On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Ty Emberson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Emberson stats and insights

Emberson is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Emberson has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 67 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Emberson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:53 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

