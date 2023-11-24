Will Ty Emberson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 24?
On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Ty Emberson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Emberson stats and insights
- Emberson is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Emberson has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 67 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Emberson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
