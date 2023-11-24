In the upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Tyler Bertuzzi to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bertuzzi stats and insights

Bertuzzi has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 63 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bertuzzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:48 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 14:58 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:36 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.