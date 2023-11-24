Tyler Bertuzzi and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in action on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Fancy a bet on Bertuzzi in the Maple Leafs-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi's plus-minus this season, in 15:49 per game on the ice, is +4.

Bertuzzi has a goal in four of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bertuzzi has a point in six of 17 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Bertuzzi has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bertuzzi's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 17 Games 2 8 Points 1 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

