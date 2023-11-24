Will Tyler Johnson Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 24?
In the upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Tyler Johnson to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- In four of 17 games this season, Johnson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Johnson averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|15:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:45
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:17
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
