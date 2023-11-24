Will Tyler Toffoli Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 24?
Should you bet on Tyler Toffoli to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Toffoli stats and insights
- In six of 17 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Toffoli averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Toffoli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:57
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:19
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|15:52
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 4-3
Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
