Tyler Toffoli will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets meet at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Prop bets for Toffoli are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Toffoli has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 17:23 on the ice per game.

In six of 17 games this year Toffoli has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Toffoli has a point in 11 games this year (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

Toffoli has an assist in seven of 17 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 68.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Toffoli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 17 Games 2 16 Points 0 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.