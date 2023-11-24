Will Tyson Foerster Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 24?
When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, will Tyson Foerster find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Foerster stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Foerster scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- On the power play, Foerster has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has a 3.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Foerster recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:45
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 5-2
Flyers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
