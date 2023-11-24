Tyson Foerster and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. If you're considering a wager on Foerster against the Rangers, we have plenty of info to help.

Tyson Foerster vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster's plus-minus this season, in 15:01 per game on the ice, is +5.

Foerster has scored a goal in one of 18 games this season.

In four of 18 games this year, Foerster has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Foerster has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 18 games played.

Foerster has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Foerster Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 39 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +16.

