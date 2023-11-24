On Friday at 6:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Tyson Jost going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Jost scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

Jost has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 47 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:29 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 6-4 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:37 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 5-4

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

