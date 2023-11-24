USC vs. Oklahoma November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The USC Trojans (4-1) meet the Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on FOX.
USC vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Collier: 19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Boogie Ellis: 21.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 3.6 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Harrison Hornery: 5.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
USC vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison
|USC Rank
|USC AVG
|Oklahoma AVG
|Oklahoma Rank
|176th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|86.6
|31st
|101st
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|57.8
|8th
|143rd
|34.6
|Rebounds
|37.8
|58th
|247th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|99th
|140th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|199th
|194th
|13.0
|Assists
|14.2
|136th
|328th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|11.0
|117th
