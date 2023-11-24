The USC Trojans (4-1) meet the Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on FOX.

USC vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Collier: 19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Boogie Ellis: 21.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Joshua Morgan: 7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 3.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 3.6 BLK Kobe Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Harrison Hornery: 5.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

USC vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

USC Rank USC AVG Oklahoma AVG Oklahoma Rank 176th 75.8 Points Scored 86.6 31st 101st 66.2 Points Allowed 57.8 8th 143rd 34.6 Rebounds 37.8 58th 247th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 10.6 99th 140th 7.8 3pt Made 7.2 199th 194th 13.0 Assists 14.2 136th 328th 15.0 Turnovers 11.0 117th

