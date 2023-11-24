Will Victor Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 24?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Victor Olofsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- In one of 13 games so far this season, Olofsson has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- Olofsson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|9:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|2
|2
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|8:42
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Home
|L 3-1
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
