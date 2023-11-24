On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Walker Duehr going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Duehr stats and insights

Duehr has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Duehr has zero points on the power play.

Duehr averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Duehr recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:45 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:30 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:52 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 5:52 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:23 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 8:15 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

