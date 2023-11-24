How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars (3-1) play the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Washington State vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Washington State Stats Insights
- The Cougars made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Trailblazers allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Washington State had an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trailblazers finished 183rd.
- Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Cougars recorded were just 4.9 fewer points than the Trailblazers allowed (73.3).
- Washington State had an 8-0 record last season when putting up more than 73.3 points.
Utah Tech Stats Insights
- The Trailblazers shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
- Utah Tech compiled a 12-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Trailblazers were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 96th.
- The Trailblazers averaged 9.9 more points per game last year (75.6) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (65.7).
- Utah Tech had a 9-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.
Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Washington State scored 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Cougars ceded 9.4 fewer points per game (61.2) than in away games (70.6).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Washington State performed better in home games last season, making 10.3 threes per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Utah Tech scored more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.
- At home, the Trailblazers gave up 68.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed away (78.1).
- Utah Tech made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than on the road (35.9%).
Washington State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 83-65
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 76-64
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/19/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 78-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/24/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Portland State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|W 81-79
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|L 75-68
|Beeghly Center
|11/18/2023
|Lake Erie
|W 81-69
|Beeghly Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/2/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Burns Arena
