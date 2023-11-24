The Washington State Cougars (3-1) play the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Washington State Stats Insights

The Cougars made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Trailblazers allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Washington State had an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trailblazers finished 183rd.

Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Cougars recorded were just 4.9 fewer points than the Trailblazers allowed (73.3).

Washington State had an 8-0 record last season when putting up more than 73.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Tech Stats Insights

The Trailblazers shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

Utah Tech compiled a 12-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Trailblazers were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 96th.

The Trailblazers averaged 9.9 more points per game last year (75.6) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (65.7).

Utah Tech had a 9-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State scored 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Cougars ceded 9.4 fewer points per game (61.2) than in away games (70.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, Washington State performed better in home games last season, making 10.3 threes per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Tech scored more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.

At home, the Trailblazers gave up 68.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed away (78.1).

Utah Tech made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than on the road (35.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Prairie View A&M W 83-65 Beasley Coliseum 11/18/2023 Mississippi State L 76-64 Mohegan Sun Arena 11/19/2023 Rhode Island W 78-57 Mohegan Sun Arena 11/24/2023 Utah Tech - Beasley Coliseum 11/27/2023 Eastern Washington - Beasley Coliseum 12/2/2023 Portland State - Beasley Coliseum

Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule