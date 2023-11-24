The Washington State Cougars (3-1) play the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Washington State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Trailblazers allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • Washington State had an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trailblazers finished 183rd.
  • Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Cougars recorded were just 4.9 fewer points than the Trailblazers allowed (73.3).
  • Washington State had an 8-0 record last season when putting up more than 73.3 points.

Utah Tech Stats Insights

  • The Trailblazers shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
  • Utah Tech compiled a 12-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Trailblazers were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 96th.
  • The Trailblazers averaged 9.9 more points per game last year (75.6) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (65.7).
  • Utah Tech had a 9-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Washington State scored 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Cougars ceded 9.4 fewer points per game (61.2) than in away games (70.6).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Washington State performed better in home games last season, making 10.3 threes per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Utah Tech scored more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.
  • At home, the Trailblazers gave up 68.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed away (78.1).
  • Utah Tech made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than on the road (35.9%).

Washington State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Prairie View A&M W 83-65 Beasley Coliseum
11/18/2023 Mississippi State L 76-64 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/19/2023 Rhode Island W 78-57 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/24/2023 Utah Tech - Beasley Coliseum
11/27/2023 Eastern Washington - Beasley Coliseum
12/2/2023 Portland State - Beasley Coliseum

Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Jacksonville State W 81-79 Pete Mathews Coliseum
11/17/2023 @ Youngstown State L 75-68 Beeghly Center
11/18/2023 Lake Erie W 81-69 Beeghly Center
11/24/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
11/27/2023 @ Lindenwood - Hyland Performance Arena
12/2/2023 Utah Valley - Burns Arena

