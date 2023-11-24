Washington State vs. Utah Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars (3-1) square off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington State vs. Utah Tech matchup.
Washington State vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Washington State vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington State Moneyline
|Utah Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington State (-16.5)
|140.5
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Washington State (-15.5)
|141.5
|-2100
|+1000
Washington State vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Washington State covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
- The Cougars and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times last season.
- Utah Tech went 10-10-0 ATS last season.
- Trailblazers games hit the over 10 out of 20 times last year.
Washington State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Bookmakers rate Washington State considerably lower (66th in the country) than the computer rankings do (41st).
- With odds of +20000, Washington State has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
