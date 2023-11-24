The Washington State Cougars (3-1) square off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington State vs. Utah Tech matchup.

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Utah Tech Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-16.5) 140.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Washington State (-15.5) 141.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Washington State covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

The Cougars and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times last season.

Utah Tech went 10-10-0 ATS last season.

Trailblazers games hit the over 10 out of 20 times last year.

Washington State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Bookmakers rate Washington State considerably lower (66th in the country) than the computer rankings do (41st).

With odds of +20000, Washington State has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

