Friday's contest between the Washington State Cougars (3-1) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) at Beasley Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-62 and heavily favors Washington State to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 84, Utah Tech 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Washington State vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington State (-21.9)

Washington State (-21.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Washington State Performance Insights

On offense, Washington State was the 266th-ranked team in the country (68.4 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 52nd (65.7 points allowed per game).

The Cougars grabbed 32.0 rebounds per game and gave up 29.9 boards last year, ranking 163rd and 97th, respectively, in college basketball.

Washington State was 281st in the country in assists (11.8 per game) last season.

The Cougars made 9.1 3-pointers per game and shot 37.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 30th and 32nd, respectively, in the nation.

Washington State was the 20th-best team in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5.7 per game) and 82nd in 3-point percentage defensively (32.2%) last season.

The Cougars attempted 43.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 38.1% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 56.6% of their shots, with 61.9% of their makes coming from there.

Utah Tech Performance Insights

With 75.6 points per game on offense, Utah Tech was 82nd in the nation last year. At the other end of the court, it ceded 73.3 points per contest, which ranked 273rd in college basketball.

The Trailblazers grabbed 31.7 boards per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 29.2 rebounds per contest (61st-ranked).

Utah Tech ranked 163rd in the nation with 13.2 assists per contest.

While the Trailblazers were in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 14.7 (12th-worst), they ranked 40th in college basketball with 14.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Trailblazers made 8.6 threes per game last year (53rd-ranked in college basketball), and they had a 38.1% three-point percentage (15th-best).

Last season Utah Tech ceded 7.3 three-pointers per game (196th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.9% (256th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Utah Tech took 58.4% two-pointers, accounting for 65.6% of the team's baskets. It shot 41.6% threes (34.4% of the team's baskets).

